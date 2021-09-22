Columbia Pacific Advisors Arranges $14.3M Loan for Labor Temple Office Building in Seattle

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending, a platform within Columbia Pacific Advisors, has provided a $14.3 million bridge loan to Labor Temple, a landmark office building located at 2800 First Ave. in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Originally built in 1942 and expanded in 1955, the building now totals 40,000 square feet and sits on half-block site with high-end offerings designed for modern office tenants. The property features a roof deck, courtyard, private meeting rooms on each floor, a fitness center and 67 office suites. The property was landmarked in 2008.

FAUL, a Seattle-based real estate owner and developer, acquired Labor Temple in December 2020.