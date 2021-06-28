REBusinessOnline

Columbia Pacific Advisors Provides $27M Loan for Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Hospitality, Loans, Western

LOS ANGELES — Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending, a platform within Columbia Pacific Advisors, has provided a $27 million construction-to-bridge loan to recapitalize the Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles.

Located at 1525 N. Cahuenga Blvd., the hotel will feature 64 guest rooms, a ground-floor lobby and restaurant, rooftop bar, lounge and pool, as well as an underground parking garage. The hotel is part of the Hyatt Unbound collection that caters to business travelers and tourists seeking a unique social experience.

S3D Partners, led by Jayesh Kumar, owns the hotel. The group currently owns or maintains an interest in 12 hotels throughout California and Texas.

