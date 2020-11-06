REBusinessOnline

Columbia Pacific Advisors Provides $28.4M Refinancing for Multifamily Asset in Omaha

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Legacy Crossing consists of 408 units across 17 garden-style apartment buildings.

OMAHA, NEB. — Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending, a platform within Columbia Pacific Advisors, has provided a $28.4 million loan for the refinancing of Legacy Crossing in Omaha. The borrower, Vukota Capital Management, will use the funds to refinance existing debt as well as renovate a number of units and common areas. Legacy Crossing consists of 408 units across 17 garden-style apartment buildings. The community offers a number of amenities such as a fitness center, tennis court, pool, playground and business center. Avantic Residential is the property manager. Jason Kahn of Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, terms of which were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  