Columbia Pacific Advisors Provides $28.4M Refinancing for Multifamily Asset in Omaha

Legacy Crossing consists of 408 units across 17 garden-style apartment buildings.

OMAHA, NEB. — Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending, a platform within Columbia Pacific Advisors, has provided a $28.4 million loan for the refinancing of Legacy Crossing in Omaha. The borrower, Vukota Capital Management, will use the funds to refinance existing debt as well as renovate a number of units and common areas. Legacy Crossing consists of 408 units across 17 garden-style apartment buildings. The community offers a number of amenities such as a fitness center, tennis court, pool, playground and business center. Avantic Residential is the property manager. Jason Kahn of Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, terms of which were undisclosed.