Pictured is the building at 103 JFK Parkway in Short Hills, New Jersey, which totals 123,000 square feet. The four-story building is vacant and formerly served as the home of financial services company Dun & Bradstreet.
Columbia Pacific Advisors Takes Ownership of Two Office Buildings in Short Hills, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SHORT HILLS, N.J. — Columbia Pacific Advisors has taken ownership of two office buildings totaling 320,196 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Short Hills. The six-story building at 101 JFK Parkway spans 197,196 square feet and is home to tenants such as Franklin Mutual, Citizens Bank, Citibank, global law firm Dentons and Virtu Financial. The four-story building at 103 JFK Parkway totals 123,000 square feet and is currently vacant. Columbia, which was previously the lender on the buildings, has hired JLL to market the assets for lease.

