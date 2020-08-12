Columbia Pacific Provides $15.5M Refinancing Loan for Mobile Home Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA. — Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided a $15.5 million refinancing loan for Gulf Stream Manor, a mobile home park in Lake Charles. Billy Meyer of Columbia Pacific originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which plans to use the funds to refinance its existing mortgage, as well as provide working capital and finance expenditures. The property offers 265 residences with three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,152 to 1,368 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground and basketball courts. Southern Choice Properties manages the community, which is located at 8559 Gulf Highway, 10 miles south of downtown Lake Charles.