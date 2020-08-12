REBusinessOnline

Columbia Pacific Provides $15.5M Refinancing Loan for Mobile Home Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Posted on by in Loans, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast

LAKE CHARLES, LA. — Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided a $15.5 million refinancing loan for Gulf Stream Manor, a mobile home park in Lake Charles. Billy Meyer of Columbia Pacific originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which plans to use the funds to refinance its existing mortgage, as well as provide working capital and finance expenditures. The property offers 265 residences with three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,152 to 1,368 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground and basketball courts. Southern Choice Properties manages the community, which is located at 8559 Gulf Highway, 10 miles south of downtown Lake Charles.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  