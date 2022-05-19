REBusinessOnline

Columbia Pacific Provides $36M Loan for Refinancing of Bronx Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Seattle-based lender Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided a $36 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial property located along the Hudson River in The Bronx. The property is a 480,000-square-foot outdoor storage yard that is situated on a 14-acre site. The borrower is locally based developer Dynamic Star. Will Nelson led the transaction for Columbia Pacific Advisors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  