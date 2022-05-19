Columbia Pacific Provides $36M Loan for Refinancing of Bronx Industrial Property

NEW YORK CITY — Seattle-based lender Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided a $36 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial property located along the Hudson River in The Bronx. The property is a 480,000-square-foot outdoor storage yard that is situated on a 14-acre site. The borrower is locally based developer Dynamic Star. Will Nelson led the transaction for Columbia Pacific Advisors.