Columbia Pacific Provides $39.1M Bridge Loan for SoHo Multifamily, Retail Building

NEW YORK CITY — Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided a $39.1 million bridge loan for an eight-story multifamily and retail building located at 68-70 Spring St. in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The 24,357-square-foot property totals 10 residential units in two- and three-bedroom formats. The undisclosed borrower will use the proceeds from the 36-month loan to fund capital improvements and lease-up costs.