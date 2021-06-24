REBusinessOnline

Columbia Pacific Provides $39.1M Bridge Loan for SoHo Multifamily, Retail Building

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided a $39.1 million bridge loan for an eight-story multifamily and retail building located at 68-70 Spring St. in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The 24,357-square-foot property totals 10 residential units in two- and three-bedroom formats. The undisclosed borrower will use the proceeds from the 36-month loan to fund capital improvements and lease-up costs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews