Columbia Pacific Provides $39.1M Loan for Multifamily, Retail Asset in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided a $39.1 million, 36-month bridge loan for 68-70 Spring Street, a 24,357-square-foot multifamily and retail asset in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The undisclosed borrower will use the funds to support lease-up of the eight-story building, which includes 10 apartments with two- and three-bedroom floor plans.