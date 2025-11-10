Monday, November 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Village at Westfork
Village at Westfork in Lithia Springs, Ga., was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Kroger, JPMorgan Chase, The UPS Store, H&R Block and Cricket Wireless.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Columbia Properties Acquires 75,947 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

by Abby Cox

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — Columbia Properties has acquired Village at Westfork, a 75,947-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located in Lithia Springs, roughly 20 miles west of downtown Atlanta. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan, Andrew Kahn and Charlie Merrigan of JLL represented the seller, KPR Centers, in the transaction. The purchase price was $14.2 million. Built in 1994, Village at Westfork comprises 12 tenant suites and was fully leased at the time of sale. A 54,322-square-foot Kroger anchors the property, which also houses JPMorgan Chase, The UPS Store, H&R Block and Cricket Wireless.

You may also like

Vista Residential, Virtus Secure Construction Financing for 304-Unit...

Colliers Arranges 125,500 SF Office Headquarters Lease Renewal...

FRP Holdings Buys 140,031 SF Warehouse in Parsippany,...

JLL Brokers $7.7M Sale of Three Industrial Buildings...

Seminole Real Estate Fund Buys Denver Apartment Complex...

Embrey Sells 266-Unit Multifamily Property in Scottsdale, Arizona...

Berkadia Arranges Sale, Financing of Two Seniors Housing...

CBRE Brokers $10.2M Ground Lease Sale of La...

Avison Young Negotiates $6.6M Sale of 18,000 SF...