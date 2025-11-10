Columbia Properties Acquires 75,947 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — Columbia Properties has acquired Village at Westfork, a 75,947-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located in Lithia Springs, roughly 20 miles west of downtown Atlanta. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan, Andrew Kahn and Charlie Merrigan of JLL represented the seller, KPR Centers, in the transaction. The purchase price was $14.2 million. Built in 1994, Village at Westfork comprises 12 tenant suites and was fully leased at the time of sale. A 54,322-square-foot Kroger anchors the property, which also houses JPMorgan Chase, The UPS Store, H&R Block and Cricket Wireless.