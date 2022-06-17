Columbia Property Trust Completes Redevelopment of 680,000 SF Office Building in Jersey City

The redevelopment of 95 Columbus in Jersey City included the addition of a 500-space parking garage that is attached to the main building.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Columbia Property Trust has completed the redevelopment of 95 Columbus, a 680,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City. The project centered on the revamping of the lobby to allow more natural light and provide more efficient seating and meeting areas. Columbia Property Trust also augmented the landscaping at the building’s entrance and upgraded the lobby’s windows and flooring, among other features. The developer also modernized various building systems to promote health and wellness, including the installation of touchless doors, bipolar ionization air filtration and destination dispatch elevators. Lastly, Columbia added a bike storage room, additional shower facilities and a 500-space attached garage. Cushman & Wakefield is leasing the building post-renovation.