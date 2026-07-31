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1800-M-DC
Columbia Property Trust has signed six office and restaurant leases totaling approximately 72,000 square feet at 1800 M Street, a 565,000-square-foot office tower located in Washington, D.C.’s Central Business District. (Photo courtesy of Nicholas Waring Photography)
District of ColumbiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Columbia Property Trust Signs 72,000 SF of Leases at Office Tower in Downtown D.C.

by Abby Cox

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Columbia Property Trust has signed a mix of six office and restaurant leases at 1800 M Street, a recently repositioned, 565,000-square-foot office tower located in Washington, D.C.’s Central Business District. Totaling approximately 72,000 square feet, the deals include new arrivals, extensions, an expansion and two renewals.

Boutique law firm Wilkinson Barker signed an eight-year extension for its 33,971-square-foot office; an unnamed communications and public affairs firm signed a 6,288-square-foot expansion and an eight-year extension, where its footprint will grow to 15,061 square feet; the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) signed a nine-year renewal for 9,574 square feet; and the American Academy of Family Physicians signed a new 10-year lease for 9,658 square feet to relocate its former office from the nearby 1133 Connecticut Avenue office building this fall.

In addition to office tenants, Columbia has signed Sorn Thai (4,095 square feet) and Italian restaurant Sorella on the ground floor.

Over the past two years, the landlord has secured more than 242,000 square feet in leases, bringing 1800 M Street to 83 percent occupied. Columbia also recently renovated the building’s conference facility, lounge,  rooftop terrace, lobby and concourse level.

Tenants were represented by agents from Savills, CBRE, Cresa and Sigmund Co. Ted Koltis and Maria Blake of Columbia Property Trust, along with Mark Wooters, James Collins and Gina Damond of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord in the office lease negotiations. Matthew Alexander, David Dochter and Elena Alexander of Dochter & Alexander, along with Columbia’s in-house team, worked on behalf of the landlord to secure the retail leases.

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