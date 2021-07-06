REBusinessOnline

Columbia Property Trust Underway on Renovation of 114,000 SF Manhattan Office Building

The office building at 149 Madison Ave. in Manhattan totals 114,000 square feet. The property was originally built in 1916.

NEW YORK CITY — Columbia Property Trust is underway on the renovation of 149 Madison Avenue, a 114,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan’s Nomad neighborhood. The 12-story building was originally constructed in 1916. The redevelopment includes enhanced retail storefronts, windows and lobby, as well as the addition of new amenities such as a multi-purpose lounge and a fitness and wellness center. Gensler is the architect of the project, which is slated for completion by the end of the year.

