Columbia Residential Completes $35M Redevelopment of Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Locally based Columbia Residential, in partnership with Atlanta Housing and other public and private stakeholders, has completed a $35 million redevelopment at Legacy at East Lake in Atlanta. Originally built in the 1970s, the newly reopened property features 149 studio and one-bedroom apartments across eight stories. Units are reserved for residents age 55 and older and households earning at or below 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Rents are capped at 30 percent of household income through project-based vouchers.

Financing for the redevelopment included $12.4 million in equity from Truist Community Capital via 9 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) allocated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs; a $10.5 million construction-to-permanent loan from Atlanta Housing; an $8 million construction loan and $5.6 million permanent mortgage from Truist Bank; $4 million in National Housing Trust Funds from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs; $1 million in housing opportunity bond financing from Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s economic development agency; a $1 million seller note from Atlanta Housing; and $400,000 in deferred developer fees by Columbia Residential.

Dash & Dwell coordinated resident relocations during construction, and a partnership with Matter Health now provides residents with access to in-home preventive care services.