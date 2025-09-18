Thursday, September 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Originally built in the 1970s, the newly reopened Legacy at East Lake features 149 studio and one-bedroom apartments across eight stories.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentGeorgiaSeniors HousingSoutheast

Columbia Residential Completes $35M Redevelopment of Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Locally based Columbia Residential, in partnership with Atlanta Housing and other public and private stakeholders, has completed a $35 million redevelopment at Legacy at East Lake in Atlanta. Originally built in the 1970s, the newly reopened property features 149 studio and one-bedroom apartments across eight stories. Units are reserved for residents age 55 and older and households earning at or below 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Rents are capped at 30 percent of household income through project-based vouchers.

Financing for the redevelopment included $12.4 million in equity from Truist Community Capital via 9 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) allocated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs; a $10.5 million construction-to-permanent loan from Atlanta Housing; an $8 million construction loan and $5.6 million permanent mortgage from Truist Bank; $4 million in National Housing Trust Funds from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs; $1 million in housing opportunity bond financing from Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s economic development agency; a $1 million seller note from Atlanta Housing; and $400,000 in deferred developer fees by Columbia Residential.

Dash & Dwell coordinated resident relocations during construction, and a partnership with Matter Health now provides residents with access to in-home preventive care services.

You may also like

MMCC Arranges $3.9M Refinancing for Shopping Center in...

Wood Partners Opens Alta 87 Apartment Complex in...

Subtext Opens 741-Bed VERVE Ann Arbor Student Housing...

Zenith IOS Completes 40,000 SF Cold Storage Build-to-Suit...

StreetLights Residential Begins Construction on 635-Unit Multifamily Project...

Benchmark Houston Builders Breaks Ground on 30,000 SF...

Rivian Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for $5B Electric Vehicle...

JLL Brokers $118.5M Sale of Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping...

Allen Morris Co. Delivers 22-Story Apartment Tower at...