Columbia Threadneedle Signs New Headquarters Lease at Atlantic Wharf in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Global asset management firm Columbia Threadneedle Investments has signed an office lease for its new headquarters at Atlantic Wharf, a 32-story office building located at 290 Congress St. in downtown Boston. John Boyle, Michael Joyce, Tom O’Regan and Maeve Cleary of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which expects to move in next summer, in the lease negotiations. Boston Properties owns the building. Columbia Threadneedle employs more than 2,000 people and has offices in 17 countries.