Columbia University Irving Medical to Open 4,283 SF Surgical Outpatient Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — Columbia University Irving Medical Center will open a 4,283-square-foot surgical outpatient center in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. The clinic will be located within the 670,000-square-foot, four-building Glenpointe mixed-use campus. Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson of Newmark represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, in the lease negotiations. Gerry Lees and Jeffrey Prezant of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.