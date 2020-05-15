Columbus Crew Soccer Club Releases New Renderings for $230M Downtown Stadium

The $230 million stadium is slated for completion in summer 2021.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Columbus Crew SC, a Major League Soccer organization, has released new renderings for its stadium, which is currently under construction downtown. Completion is slated for summer 2021. Situated in the city’s Arena District, the stadium will feature a beer garden and a “crewhouse.” Premium club members will have access to an exclusive covered entrance. Project costs of the 20,000-seat venue are estimated at $230 million. The larger Confluence Village development will feature nearly 1,000 residential units as well as office and commercial space. The Crew’s current stadium is expected to be repurposed into a community sports park.