Columbus Development Opens 200-Unit Ottawa Easy Storage Facility in Illinois

OTTAWA, ILL. — Ottawa Easy Storage has opened with 200 units in its first phase. An additional 200 units is planned for future development. The facility offers a one-year rate guarantee, meaning that rental rates will not increase during a customer’s first year of storage. Sean Garrett of Columbus Development Co. developed the project. The firm also owns local shopping centers North Ottawa Plaza and Columbus Square, and has plans for additional development along East Etna Road. Blunier Builders served as general contractor. Monument provided facility management software. SafeLease and StorageDefender offerings will be available to tenants.