Concrete has been poured for Phase I of Double Branch, which comprises an industrial park entitled for up to 4.5 million square feet.
Columnar Begins Construction on 965-Acre Double Branch Mixed-Use Development in Metro Tampa

by John Nelson

SAN ANTONIO, FLA. — Columnar has begun construction on the first phase of Double Branch, a mixed-use development spanning 965 acres in San Antonio, a suburb of Tampa in Pasco County. Phase I comprises 75 Logistics at Double Branch, an industrial park entitled up to 4.5 million square feet of space that will be developed over multiple phases. Nathan Lynch and Mike Sogluizzo of Colliers arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through a life insurance company to finance the first phase of 75 Logistics at Double Branch.

Concrete has been poured for the first phase, which is located at the intersection of I-75 and State Road 52. Phase I will comprise three rear-load facilities spanning more than 480,000 square feet combined. Additional plans for the industrial park call for a 1.6 million-square-foot build-to-suit distribution building and a 400,000-square-foot cross-dock facility.

Future phases for Double Branch will include 1 million square feet of office space; 3,500 multifamily, townhomes and lifestyle residential units; 500,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; two hotels; 250 acres of healthcare, wellness and life sciences development; and more than 200 acres of parks and trails.

