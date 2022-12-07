Combined Properties Sells Three Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers in Los Angeles County for $136.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Sprouts Farmers Market anchors Foothill Plaza, a 65,000-square-foot shopping center in La Verne, Calif.

LA VERNE AND MONTEBELLO, CALIF. — Beverly Hills-based Combined Properties has completed the disposition of three grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling more than 400,000 square feet in Los Angeles County. EDENS, an institutional investor, acquired the portfolio for $136.8 million.

Pete Bethea, Glenn Rudy, Rob Ippolito, Bill Bauman and Kyle Miller of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

The portfolio includes: