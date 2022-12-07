REBusinessOnline

Combined Properties Sells Three Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers in Los Angeles County for $136.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Foothill-Plaza-La-Verne-CA

Sprouts Farmers Market anchors Foothill Plaza, a 65,000-square-foot shopping center in La Verne, Calif.

LA VERNE AND MONTEBELLO, CALIF. — Beverly Hills-based Combined Properties has completed the disposition of three grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling more than 400,000 square feet in Los Angeles County. EDENS, an institutional investor, acquired the portfolio for $136.8 million.

Pete Bethea, Glenn Rudy, Rob Ippolito, Bill Bauman and Kyle Miller of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

The portfolio includes:

  • The Commons at La Verne, a 120,720-square-foot asset in La Verne anchored by Vons and Ross Dress for Less
  • Montebello Mix, a 216,385-square-foot property in Montebello that is 94 percent occupied and anchored by Vons, Rite Aid, Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls
  • Foothill Plaza, a 65,000-square-foot center located at 1375 Foothill Blvd. in La Verne and anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market and Bank of America
