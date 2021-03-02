Combined Properties Signs Leases With Three New Retailers at Sugarland Crossing in Sterling, Virginia

STERLING, VA. — Combined Properties has signed three new tenants, including two anchor leases, at Sugarland Crossing shopping center in Sterling. The three tenants are JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, Lidl and Tropical Smoothie Café. Sugarland Crossing is located at the intersection of Route 7 and Community Plaza in Sterling, about 30 miles west of Washington, D.C.

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, a Hudson, Ohio-based fabric and crafts retailer, will open in a 35,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Home Vivant Furniture. Lidl, the Germany-based discount grocery chain, is signed on to replace the former Shoppers Food Warehouse as the grocery anchor in a 26,114-square-foot store this spring. Tropical Smoothie Café, a quick-service chain offering sandwiches, wraps, salads and flatbreads, is also scheduled to open in the spring.

Sugarland Crossing is a 256,500-square-foot center in Loudoun County. Other tenants include Party City, Patient First, Club Pilates, FedEx Office, Firehouse Subs, Chipotle Mexican Grill, PHOrever, Chick-fil-A and Dunkin’.

Combined Properties is a Washington, D.C.-based private real estate company specializing in retail, multifamily and mixed-use.