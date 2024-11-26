Comcast Spectacor, Cordish Provide Updates on Redevelopment of South Philadelphia Sports Complex

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-based Comcast Spectacor, in partnership with Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer specializing in sports-anchored entertainment districts, has provided updates on the redevelopment of the Xfinity Live! sports complex in South Philadelphia. New developments include the transformation of the Live! plaza into a central two-story building featuring a rooftop oasis known as AVA Rooftop Bar; the expansion of the PBR Cowboy Bar via an outdoor backyard area with a stage and new bar offerings; and a new and improved turf area that will provide flexible space for various activities and community activations. Construction is expected to be fully complete by early 2026, and the facility will remain open while work is ongoing.