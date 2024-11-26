Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Comcast-Spectacor-Philadelphia
Additional updates to the Xfinity Live! sports complex in South Philadelphia include the creation of a dedicated area to host rotating local Philadelphia food trucks; the installation of AV equipment, including LED screens; and the establishment of public art installations throughout the plaza.
DevelopmentNortheastPennsylvaniaRestaurantRetail

Comcast Spectacor, Cordish Provide Updates on Redevelopment of South Philadelphia Sports Complex

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-based Comcast Spectacor, in partnership with Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer specializing in sports-anchored entertainment districts, has provided updates on the redevelopment of the Xfinity Live! sports complex in South Philadelphia. New developments include the transformation of the Live! plaza into a central two-story building featuring a rooftop oasis known as AVA Rooftop Bar; the expansion of the PBR Cowboy Bar via an outdoor backyard area with a stage and new bar offerings; and a new and improved turf area that will provide flexible space for various activities and community activations. Construction is expected to be fully complete by early 2026, and the facility will remain open while work is ongoing.

You may also like

Federation Distribution Services Signs 104,451 SF Industrial Lease...

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $13M Loan for Refinancing of...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 28,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Apple Cinemas to Open 17-Screen Theater Near Downtown...

PMB, Springs Living Complete Development of 250-Unit Senior...

PREIT Receives $80M Loan for Refinancing of Woodland...

Ten Retail Tenants Open at Easton Town Center...

McShane to Build 72-Unit Senior Living Community in...

Atlanta’s Retail Market Experiences Rising Rents, Strong Demand...