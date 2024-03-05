Comcast Spectacor, Cordish to Undertake $12M in Renovation of Philadelphia Sports Complex

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-based Comcast Spectacor, in partnership with Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer specializing in sports-anchored entertainment districts, will undertake a $12 million renovation of the Xfinity Live! sports complex in South Philadelphia. The project will deliver a variety of upgrades to the development’s main public plaza, including the addition of several new terraces and gathering spaces. Comcast Spectacor and Cordish will also make various improvements to interior spaces and building exteriors. Construction will be carried out in phases, will full completion slated for late 2025 or early 2026.