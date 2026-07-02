Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Stateside-Live-Philadelphia
A grand opening ceremony for the redevelopment of the Stateside Live! entertainment district in South Philadelphia took place on Friday, May 29.
DevelopmentNortheastPennsylvaniaRestaurantRetail

Comcast Spectator, Cordish Cos. Complete Redevelopment of South Philadelphia Sports Complex

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-based Comcast Spectator and The Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer specializing in sports-anchored entertainment districts, have completed the redevelopment of the Stateside Live! sports complex in South Philadelphia. The redevelopment features the addition of a two-story building with a rooftop space known as AVA Rooftop Bar, a performance stage with 1,000 premium seats and a 5,000-person capacity, an expansion of PBR Philly via a dedicated outdoor stage and dance floor and an open-air beer garden. Ownership also introduced new dining options, including local restaurants such as Chickie’s & Pete’s, Lorenzo’s Pizza and Geno’s Steaks. The project was first announced in late 2024.

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