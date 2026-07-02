Comcast Spectator, Cordish Cos. Complete Redevelopment of South Philadelphia Sports Complex

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-based Comcast Spectator and The Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer specializing in sports-anchored entertainment districts, have completed the redevelopment of the Stateside Live! sports complex in South Philadelphia. The redevelopment features the addition of a two-story building with a rooftop space known as AVA Rooftop Bar, a performance stage with 1,000 premium seats and a 5,000-person capacity, an expansion of PBR Philly via a dedicated outdoor stage and dance floor and an open-air beer garden. Ownership also introduced new dining options, including local restaurants such as Chickie’s & Pete’s, Lorenzo’s Pizza and Geno’s Steaks. The project was first announced in late 2024.