Commando Pressure Control Signs 14,100 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Houston

HOUSTON — Commando Pressure Control Inc., a provider of pressure solutions for the hydraulic fracturing industry, has signed a 14,100-square-foot industrial lease renewal within Four Seasons Business Park in northwest Houston. Jack Gaffney and John Buckley of Houston-based Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.