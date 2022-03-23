REBusinessOnline

CommCap Advisors Arranges $10.2M Loan for Hampton Inn & Suites in Carson City, Nevada

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Nevada, Western

Hampton-Inn-Carson-City-NV.

Located at 10 Hospitality Way in Carson City, Nev., Hampton Inn & Suites features. 49,821 rentable square feet.

CARSON CITY, NEV. — CommCap Advisors has arranged a $10.2 million loan for Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 10 Hospitality Way in Carson City. The borrower is Gemini Hotel Group.

Situated on two acres, the hotel features 49,821 square feet of rentable space.

Andy Crawford of CommCap Advisors facilitated the 10-year loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule, for the borrower. The use of the funds was not disclosed.

