Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Situated on 23 acres in Las Vegas, Renaissance III offers 225,748 square feet of retail space.
CommCap Advisors Arranges $23M Acquisition Loan for Las Vegas Shopping Center

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — CommCap Advisors has arranged a $23 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Renaissance III, a retail property in Las Vegas, on behalf of an entity doing business as Aspen NV LLC. Situated on 23 acres at 3220-3370 E. Flamingo Road, Renaissance III offers 39 retail units totaling 225,748 square feet. Specific tenants were not released.

Provided by Symetra Financial, the loan features a three-year, interest-only term at 8.89 percent. The financing was structured to accommodate the borrower’s plans for property renovations to enhance leasing opportunities.

