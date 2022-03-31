CommCap Advisors Secures $2.3M Loan for Treasure Valley Multifamily Portfolio in Idaho

Posted on by in Idaho, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Totaling 20,070 square feet, the Treasure Valley portfolio features five multifamily communities.

NAMPA, CALDWELL AND BOISE, IDAHO — CommCap Advisors has arranged a $2.3 million loan for an apartment portfolio in Nampa, Caldwell and Boise.

Totaling 20,070 square feet, the portfolio includes 820 and 824 17th Avenue South and 1615 2nd Street in Nampa, 1022 Main Street in Caldwell and 512 Warm Springs in Boise.

Stephen Huelsman of CommCap Advisors arranged the 25-year loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule, through a life insurance company.