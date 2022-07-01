Commercial Asset Advisors Arranges $6.3M Sale of Office Building in National City, California

Located at 22 W. 35th St. in National City, Calif., the building features 19,917 square feet of Class B office space.

NATIONAL CITY, CALIF. — Commercial Asset Advisors has brokered the sale of an office property located at 22 W. 35th St. in National City. SCOS LP sold the building to Strong Tower LP for $6.3 million.

Mike Conger and Brian Jenkins of Commercial Asset Advisors represented the seller, while Shirley Kanamu and Valley Coleman of Pacific Coast Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.

The property features 19,917 square feet of Class B office space with high visibility and convenient freeway access.