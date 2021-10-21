Commercial Asset Advisors Negotiates $6M Purchase of Retail Center in San Diego County
JAMUL, CALIF. — Commercial Asset Advisors (CAA) has arranged the off-market acquisition of a retail center located in Jamul. Fuel Team Inc. purchased the asset from Dan Floit for $6 million.
Located 12918-12930 Campo Road, a 7-Eleven gas station anchors the 18,926-square-foot property.
Gino Kalasho and Mike Conger of CAA represented the buyer in the transaction.
