Commercial Development Co. Buys 237,480 SF Former Manufacturing Plant in Auburn, New York

by Taylor Williams

AUBURN, N.Y. — An affiliate of St. Louis-based Commercial Development Co. has purchased the 237,480-square-foot former Bombardier manufacturing plant in Auburn, located outside of Syracuse in upstate New York. The 15-acre facility was originally built in 1886 to produce diesel engines and rail transportation equipment and includes several structures that were built in the 1940s. The facility features clear heights of 45 to 60 feet and is equipped with 12 overhead crane ways. Additionally, the property is fully paved and fenced with power-ready infrastructure in place. The new ownership will evaluate the existing buildings and retain or redevelop portions of the property based on market analysis.

