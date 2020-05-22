Commercial Fitness Concepts Signs 43,474 SF Industrial Lease in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Commercial Fitness Concepts has signed a 43,474-square-foot industrial lease at Building 200 within 301 Business Center in Tampa. Building 200 offers 32-foot minimum clear heights, 180-foot truck court and an ESFR sprinkler system. With Commercial Fitness Concepts’ new lease, the building is now fully occupied, with US Venture leasing the other 127,720 square feet. Located on East Columbus Drive, 301 Business Center spans 68 acres and is situated in Tampa’s East Industrial submarket, nine miles east of downtown Tampa. John Jackson, Jessica Mizrahi and JT Faircloth of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, McDonald Development, in the lease negotiations. Commercial Fitness Concepts sells new and used gym equipment for commercial use.