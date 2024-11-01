Friday, November 1, 2024
Commercial Kentucky, Cushman & Wakefield Broker Sale of 1,460-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Cushman & Wakefield|Commercial Kentucky and Cushman & Wakefield have brokered the sale of a five-property multifamily portfolio totaling 1,460 units. MF Capital purchased the portfolio from Brown Capital for an undisclosed price.

The properties include Boulder Creek Apartments, Eagles Eyrie Apartments, Lyndon Crossings, Devonshire Apartments and Partridge Meadows. The portfolio sale represents the largest real estate transaction in Kentucky this year and is also one of the largest transactions in the history of multifamily sales in the state, according to Commercial Kentucky.

Craig Collins and Austin English of Commercial Kentucky, along with Mike Kemether and James Wilber of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller in the transaction.

