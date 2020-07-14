Commercial Partners Realty Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 94,000 SF Industrial Property in Metro Tampa

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — Commercial Partners Realty has negotiated the sale-leaseback of a 94,000-square-foot industrial building in Pinellas Park. Woodhill Real Estate LLC acquired the asset for $6 million. The seller and tenant, Nautical Structures, specializes in manufacturing, designing, distributing and engineering yachting equipment. The property spans five acres and is situated at 7301 114th Ave., 20 miles west of downtown Tampa. Scott Clendening of Commercial Partners Realty represented the seller in the transaction.