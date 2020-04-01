Commercial Properties Arranges Sales of Two Cross-Dock Trucking Facilities in Arizona for $3.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Located at 2202 N. Dragoon St. in Tucson, Ariz., the 22-acre property features a 31-door truck terminal.

PHOENIX AND TUCSON, ARIZ. — Commercial Properties has brokered the sales of two less-than-truckload (LTL), cross-dock trucking facilities in Tucson and Phoenix.

In Tucson, Thomasville, N.C.-based Old Dominion Freight Line has completed the disposition of a 22-acre property that consists of a 31-door truck terminal located at 2202 N. Dragoon St. A Northern California-based buyer acquired the asset for $1.4 million. Jeff Hays of Commercial Properties represented the seller in the transaction.

Additionally, John and Stacy Pifer completed the sale of a 36-door cross-dock LTL terminal located on six acres at 1412 S. 51st Ave. in Phoenix. Two Brothers Property purchased the asset for $1.8 million. Hays represented the buyer in the deal.