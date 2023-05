PHOENIX — North Mountain Professional Plaza LLC has purchased Black Canyon Commerce Park, a 56,042-square-foot office building in Phoenix, for $5.6 million.

The multi-tenant building is located at 2225 W. Peoria Ave. The asset is situated about 15 minutes from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant.

Bob Deininger at Commercial Properties Inc. represented the buyer. Deininger and Ken Elmer have retained the lease listing of Black Canyon Commerce Park. The seller was not disclosed.