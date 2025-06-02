Commercial Retail Advisors Brokers Sale of Oracle Gateway Office Building in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Commercial Retail Advisors has arranged the sale of Oracle Gateway, an office property at 3870 N. Oracle Road in Tucson. Spotted Fawn LLC acquired the asset from 3838 Oracle Plaza Joint Venture LLC for an undisclosed price. The two-story, 22,901-square-foot building was vacant at the time of sale. Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction. Ten-X facilitated the auction sale. Commercial Retail Advisors will represent Spotted Fawn LLC in the leasing of the property.