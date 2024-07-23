Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Commercial Stainless Services Signs 38,169 SF Industrial Lease in Itasca, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ITASCA, ILL. — Commercial Stainless Services Inc. has signed a 38,169-square-foot industrial lease at 1401 Glenlake Ave. in Itasca. The full-service commercial kitchens and architectural products manufacturer is relocating from 1201 Busse Road in Elk Grove Village. The Itasca facility is located just west of O’Hare International Airport and features convenient access to I-290, I-90 and I-355. Jeff Janda and Michael Plumb of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis. Chris Nelson and Calvin Gunn of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

