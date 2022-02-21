Committed Industrial to Develop 181,250 SF Distribution Center in Bedford, Texas

BEDFORD, TEXAS — Locally based developer Committed Industrial has acquired land in Bedford, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth, for the development of a 181,250-square-foot distribution center. Bill Bledsoe of Henry S. Miller Brokerage arranged the sale of the 15.4-acre site. Bledsoe represented the undisclosed sellers of the two separate parcels that comprise the assemblage. Construction is slated to begin in the second quarter.