Common Bond Development Receives $16.5M in Financing for Sterling Grove Shopping Center in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Common Bond Development Group has received $16.5 million in senior financing for Sterling Grove Shopping Center, a grocery-anchored retail property located at 17124 W. Peoria Ave. in Surprise. Developed by the borrower in 2023, Sterling Grove is fully occupied by a mix of national and regional tenants, including Safeway as anchor tenant. Other tenants include a Safeway Fuel station, McDonald’s, Starbucks Coffee and Taco Bell. Jason Carlos of JLL Capital Markets led the Debt Advisory team in securing the permanent financing through a correspondent relationship with Nationwide on behalf of the borrower.