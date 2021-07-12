Common Desk Opens 25,000 SF Coworking Space at Hall Park in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Common Desk, a Dallas-based provider of flexible workspace solutions, has opened a 25,000-square-foot coworking space at Hall Park, a 162-acre office development in Frisco. Members have access to unlimited conference room use, community events, private chat booths, wellness rooms and beverages from Fiction Coffee. Members can also use the fitness center, onsite dining options, car care center and full-service banks that operate out of Hall Park, as well as the property’s jogging trails, event lawn and sculpture garden.