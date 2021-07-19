REBusinessOnline

Common Desk Opens 26,750 SF Coworking Space at City Place in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — Common Desk, a Dallas-based provider of coworking and flexible workspace solutions, has opened a 26,750-square-foot space at City Place, a mixed-use development located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Chrissy Wilson and Matt Pruitt of JLL, along with internal agents Phillip Moore and Dennis Tarro of Patrinely Group, represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Patrinely Group owns the building in partnership with USAA Real Estate. Common Desk also recently opened a 25,000-square-foot space at HALL Park in Frisco.

