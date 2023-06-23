Common Desk Partners with Patrinely on Coworking Space in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Patrinely has announced a licensing and management agreement with Common Desk, a Texas-based coworking company.

Common Desk will oversee a 31,828-square-foot coworking space at 650 Main, a new 10-story, Class A office and retail development at the corner of Main Street and 600 South in downtown Salt Lake City.

This partnership marks the third location jointly established by Patrinely and Common Desk. The new space will provide users with a unique office environment that features amenities and abundant natural light. The property has obtained LEED Gold certification.

CBRE’s Nadia Letey, Roman Bernardo and Dennis Tarro handle the office leasing assignment for 650 Main.