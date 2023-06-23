Friday, June 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
650 Main is a new 10-story, Class A office and retail development at the corner of Main Street and 600 South in downtown Salt Lake City.
Leasing ActivityOfficeUtahWestern

Common Desk Partners with Patrinely on Coworking Space in Salt Lake City

by Jeff Shaw

SALT LAKE CITY — Patrinely has announced a licensing and management agreement with Common Desk, a Texas-based coworking company. 

Common Desk will oversee a 31,828-square-foot coworking space at 650 Main, a new 10-story, Class A office and retail development at the corner of Main Street and 600 South in downtown Salt Lake City. 

This partnership marks the third location jointly established by Patrinely and Common Desk. The new space will provide users with a unique office environment that features amenities and abundant natural light. The property has obtained LEED Gold certification. 

CBRE’s Nadia Letey, Roman Bernardo and Dennis Tarro handle the office leasing assignment for 650 Main.

You may also like

Buchanan Street Buys Two Self-Storage Facilities Near Phoenix...

Prologis Purchases Industrial Development Site in Lynwood, California

Thompson Group Arranges $3M Sale of Shepherds Motel...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.8M Sale of South...

Slim Chickens Signs Deal for Eight Restaurant Locations...

Milhaus Opens New Headquarters in Downtown Indianapolis

Law Firm Signs 61,875 SF Office Lease in...

Child Mind Institute Signs 81,810 SF Office Lease...

Maridian Properties Completes Renovation of 22,500 SF Historic...