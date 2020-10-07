Common Desk to Open 24,140 SF Coworking Space in Houston’s Westchase District

Common Desk has not yet established a target opening date for its new coworking space at 2500 CityWest in Houston.

HOUSTON — Common Desk, a Texas-based provider of flexible office solutions, will open a 24,140-square-foot coworking space at 2500 CityWest, a 578,284-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. The space will be Common Desk’s third in the Houston area. Win Haggard Jr. and Vince Strake of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal representative Dennis Tarro, represented the landlord, a partnership between Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate, in the lease negotiations.