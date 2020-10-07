REBusinessOnline

Common Desk to Open 24,140 SF Coworking Space in Houston’s Westchase District

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

2500-CityWest-Houston

Common Desk has not yet established a target opening date for its new coworking space at 2500 CityWest in Houston.

HOUSTON — Common Desk, a Texas-based provider of flexible office solutions, will open a 24,140-square-foot coworking space at 2500 CityWest, a 578,284-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. The space will be Common Desk’s third in the Houston area. Win Haggard Jr. and Vince Strake of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal representative Dennis Tarro, represented the landlord, a partnership between Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate, in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  