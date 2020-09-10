CommonGrounds Workplace Opens Two New Coworking Spaces in D.C. Totaling 73,692 SF

Pictured is CommonGrounds’ new Washington, D.C., office spaces at 1500 K St. NW, left, and 99 M St. SE.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CommonGrounds Workplace has opened two new coworking spaces in Washington, D.C., totaling 73,692 square feet. The first office location spans 29,509 square feet and occupies the entire second floor of 1500 K St. NW. The office building is one block north of The White House and less than one block from McPherson Station.

The other location spans 44,183 square feet within a newly built, 11-story office building at 99 M St. E. CommonGrounds occupies the entirety of the eighth and ninth floors of the asset, which is located in D.C.’s Navy Yards district. The property is located four miles southeast of downtown D.C. and less than one mile from Nationals Park, home of MLB’s Washington Nationals. BBGM was the architect for both locations.