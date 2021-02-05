Commonwealth Charter Academy Buys 140,000 SF Office Building Near Pittsburgh

HOMESTEAD, PA. — Commonwealth Charter Academy, an online education platform, has purchased Waterfront Technology Center, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Homestead, an eastern suburb of Pittsburgh. The building, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, was originally a Macy’s department store. The sellers, Chicago-based M&J Wilkow and BIG Shopping Centers, purchased the property from Macy’s in 2018 and converted it to an office use. Commonwealth Charter is currently a tenant in the building.