REBusinessOnline

Commonwealth Charter Academy Buys 140,000 SF Office Building Near Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

HOMESTEAD, PA. — Commonwealth Charter Academy, an online education platform, has purchased Waterfront Technology Center, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Homestead, an eastern suburb of Pittsburgh. The building, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, was originally a Macy’s department store. The sellers, Chicago-based M&J Wilkow and BIG Shopping Centers, purchased the property from Macy’s in 2018 and converted it to an office use. Commonwealth Charter is currently a tenant in the building.

