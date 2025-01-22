Wednesday, January 22, 2025
275-Wyman-St.-Waltham
Amenities at 275 Wyman St. in Waltham include a full-service cafeteria, 7,000-square-foot fitness center, game room and outdoor collaboration space.
Commonwealth Financial Network Signs 151,765 SF Office Lease in Waltham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WALTHAM, MASS. — Commonwealth Financial Network has signed a 151,765-square-foot office lease in Waltham, a western suburb of Boston. The provider of comprehensive services to the financial advisory community is taking space at 275 Wyman Street, a five-story, 300,000-square-foot building that is part of a larger 2.2 million-square-foot campus. CBRE represented the landlord, Hobbs Brook Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Newmark represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy of its new space in the first quarter of 2026.

