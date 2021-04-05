Commonwealth Hotels Acquires Two Adjacent Hotels in Suburban Chicago

Pictured is the Hyatt Place hotel in Warrenville.

WARRENVILLE, ILL. — Commonwealth Hotels has acquired a Hyatt House hotel and a Hyatt Place hotel in Warrenville, about 30 miles west of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The two hotels are located next door to each other and include 123 rooms each. Both properties feature meeting space, indoor pools, fitness centers, business centers, onsite restaurants, a complimentary breakfast and shuttle service. The Hyatt House provides longer-stay travelers with in-suite kitchens.