REBusinessOnline

Commonwealth Hotels Acquires Two Adjacent Hotels in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

Pictured is the Hyatt Place hotel in Warrenville.

WARRENVILLE, ILL. — Commonwealth Hotels has acquired a Hyatt House hotel and a Hyatt Place hotel in Warrenville, about 30 miles west of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The two hotels are located next door to each other and include 123 rooms each. Both properties feature meeting space, indoor pools, fitness centers, business centers, onsite restaurants, a complimentary breakfast and shuttle service. The Hyatt House provides longer-stay travelers with in-suite kitchens.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  