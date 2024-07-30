Commonwealth of Massachusetts Signs 106,000 SF Office Lease in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has signed a 10-year, 106,000-square-foot office lease in downtown Boston. The DCAMM handles facilities management and real estate services and is bringing together employees from six state agencies to two full floors at One Federal Street, a 1.1 million-square-foot building owned by Tishman Speyer. Occupancy is slated for early 2025. Jeffrey Moore and Victoria Robinson of Tishman Speyer negotiated the lease.