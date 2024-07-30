Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMassachusettsNortheastOffice

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Signs 106,000 SF Office Lease in Downtown Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has signed a 10-year, 106,000-square-foot office lease in downtown Boston. The DCAMM handles facilities management and real estate services and is bringing together employees from six state agencies to two full floors at One Federal Street, a 1.1 million-square-foot building owned by Tishman Speyer. Occupancy is slated for early 2025. Jeffrey Moore and Victoria Robinson of Tishman Speyer negotiated the lease.

You may also like

Partnership Completes 470-Unit Multifamily Waterfront Project in Philadelphia

PCCP Provides $36M Acquisition Loan for Long Island...

JLL Arranges $13.1M in Construction Financing for Vroom...

NEPCG Arranges Sale of 33-Unit Apartment Building in...

Dive Bomb Industries Signs 128,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Primark to Open 36,200 SF Store at The...

Empyrean Benefit Solutions Signs 41,667 SF Office Lease...

JLL Brokers Sale of 166,653 SF Landmark at...

FM Capital Secures $11M Bridge Loan for Office...