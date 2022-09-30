REBusinessOnline

Commonwealth Projects Signs 20,755 SF Office Lease Expansion in West Houston

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based design agency Commonwealth Projects has signed a 20,755-square-foot office lease expansion at One Riverway in Houston. The tenant now occupies a full floor at the 481,222-square-foot building, which is located on the city’s west side. Brad Fricks, Matt Asvestas and Danielle Rothchild of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Unilev Capital Corp., in the lease negotiations. Noah Kruger of Savills represented the tenant.

 

