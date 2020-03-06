Commonwealth Properties Opens Eight-Room Boutique Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota

The Davidson features eight suites.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Commonwealth Properties LLC has opened The Davidson, a boutique eight-room hotel in St. Paul. Located at 344 Summit Ave., the building is a 105-year-old former mansion. Five of the rooms have a view of downtown St. Paul, while the other three face Summit Avenue, which is known for its stretch of historic homes. Each guest room is equipped with a kitchen. The hotel provides guests with breakfast vouchers that can be used at nearby Bon Vie. Hotel guests also have access to the fitness facilities at The University Club of St. Paul and the Saint Paul Athletic Club. The hotel draws its name from the building’s original occupants, the Davidson family. The 18,000-square-foot home was built in 1915. Commonwealth Properties purchased the building in 2013.